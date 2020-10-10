Clayton County Police search with missing man in need of medication

Authorities said 33-year-old Terry Hunton suffers from schizophrenia and is considered a ward of the state.

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County Police are asking for the public's help finding a man missing from a state agency after he walked away on Friday afternoon.

Police responded to 5930 Highway 85 on Friday afternoon to reports of 33-year-old Terry Hunton's disappearance. Authorities said Hunton, described as a ward of the state, had not been seen since around 5 p.m. and was known to leave the location.

The department has since issued a Mattie's Call to aid in its search for Hunton. The special alert is reserved for the elderly and those with conditions that may place their safety in danger.

Hunton, according to police, has been diagnosed with schizophrenia and is without his medication. He is described as a white male who is about 5 feet 10 inches tall and 150 pounds with blue eyes and short black hair. He was last seen wearing tan pants and a white t-shirt.