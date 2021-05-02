DeKalb Police search for missing teen not seen since Saturday night

Anyone who sees Ashanti Brantley is asked to call DeKalb Police

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb investigators are asking the public for help bringing a 13-year-old girl home safely.

Police there are attempting to locate Ashanti Brantley who had been reported as a suspected runaway. According to a statement from the department, Brantley was last seen on Saturday night leaving a skating rink on Wesley Chapel Road.

She is described as being about 4 feet 8 inches tall and 130 pounds with black and purple braids. At the time, she was wearing a white shirt, blue jeans, and black, white, and orange Nike shoes.