DeKalb Police searching for missing 97-year-old man

Authorities said John Blanchard has been missing since about 1:30 p.m. Saturday and has dementia.

TUCKER, Ga. — Authorities are asking for help finding a missing 97-year-old man who went missing from his care facility on Saturday afternoon.

DeKalb Police said that 97-year-old John Blanchard was last seen around 1:30 p.m. at the facility on Idlewood Road in Tucker. The department said that Blanchard is about 5 feet 2 inches tall and 150 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a dark green jacket and dark khaki pants.