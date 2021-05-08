DeKalb Police searching for missing 97-year-old man

TUCKER, Ga. — Authorities are asking for help finding a missing 97-year-old man who went missing from his care facility on Saturday afternoon.
DeKalb Police said that 97-year-old John Blanchard was last seen around 1:30 p.m. at the facility on Idlewood Road in Tucker. The department said that Blanchard is about 5 feet 2 inches tall and 150 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a dark green jacket and dark khaki pants.
Authorities said that Blanchard suffers from dementia which is one reason they're urging that anyone who has seen him call 911 or the DeKalb County Special Victims Unit at 770-724-7710.