Police searching for missing teen in DeKalb County

Authorities said 14-year-old Kyla Flagg, who is believed to have run away from home, was last seen at her father's home on Nolan Trail in eastern DeKalb County. Police haven't suggested where she may be traveling.

Flagg is about 5 feet 6 inches tall and 110 pounds. At the time she went missing, police believe she was wearing a white shirt and black joggers.