DeKalb Police searching for teen missing since noon Friday

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County Police are asking for help finding a missing 13-year-old.
Officials said in a Facebook post on Friday evening that Neveah Turner was last seen around noon wearing a black shirt, blue jacket, khaki pants, and blue and white Jordan sneakers.
Police added that he was in the White Paul Forest Court area; though, this doesn't show up on recent maps. A Whitehall Forest Court does, however, appear in the western area near Atlanta.
Turner was described as being about 5 feet 7 inches tall and 211 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. Police didn't provide any additional information on his disappearance.
Anyone with information that might help bring Turner home safely is asked to call 911 or contact the DeKalb Police Special Victims Unit at 770-724-7710.