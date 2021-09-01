DeKalb Police searching for teen missing since noon Friday

Neveah Turner was last seen around noon wearing a black shirt, blue jacket, khaki pants, and blue and white Jordan sneakers.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County Police are asking for help finding a missing 13-year-old.

Officials said in a Facebook post on Friday evening that Neveah Turner was last seen around noon wearing a black shirt, blue jacket, khaki pants, and blue and white Jordan sneakers.

Police added that he was in the White Paul Forest Court area; though, this doesn't show up on recent maps. A Whitehall Forest Court does, however, appear in the western area near Atlanta.

Turner was described as being about 5 feet 7 inches tall and 211 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. Police didn't provide any additional information on his disappearance.