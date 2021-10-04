East Point Police search for woman not seen since mid-March

Anyone with information that might help locate Althea Marie Woodson is asked to contact East Point Police, 911 or any other local law enforcement agency.

EAST POINT, Ga. — East Point Police are asking for help finding a missing 70-year-old woman not seen in weeks.

The department said that Althea Marie Woodson has been missing from the 1700 block of McClelland Avenue since March 17. She is described as a black female with gray hair and brown eyes. Police are unsure what she may be wearing now.

Police were told that Woodson has schizophrenia and may also be delusional. Police are asking anyone who may know where she is to call 404-761-2177 and ask to speak with Investigator Ellis or Sergeant Michaud.