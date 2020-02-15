CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office is on the lookout for a teen who hasn't been seen since early Friday morning.

Authorities said 17-year-old Aliyah Marie Elizabeth Pierce was getting ready for school just before 7 a.m. - the last time her family saw her. At this point, the sheriff's office is treating her disappearance as a runaway teen investigation.

Authorities believe there's a chance she may be with her friends but they don't know where they are. Pierce is described as a white female who is about 5 feet 3 inches tall and 110 pounds with brown eyes and long, brown hair. She also has a nose piercing.

Anyone with information about Pierce's location is asked to call the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office at 770-928-0239. Those who have important details to share urgently can also call 911.

Aliyah Marie Elizabeth Pierce

Cherokee County Sheriff's Office

MORE HEADLINES

Suspects in Alexis Crawford murder case waive arraignment, plead not guilty

Police said they left their mother sitting in her own feces for 2 weeks before she died. Now, they face felony charges

Police: Shooting reported in parking lot at Lenox Square