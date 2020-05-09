x
Police search for man with dementia who left home Friday morning

Authorities said Allen L. Merriweather left the Forest Park assisted living facility where he lives around 6 a.m. on Friday.

FOREST PARK, Ga. — Authorities in metro Atlanta are asking for help finding a missing elderly man not seen since early Friday morning.

Forest Park Police said that 69-year-old Allen L. Merriweather is now the subject of a Mattie’s Call – a statewide alert for the elderly and those with conditions that may place them in danger. Police said that Merriweather was last seen around 6 a.m. at the assisted living facility where he lives in the 5000 block of Governor’s Drive.

At the time, he was wearing a black military-style jacket, black shirt, a baseball cap, khaki pants, and tennis shoes, police said. Police said he has a full beard with a low-cut hairstyle that is a mix of black and gray. He is about 5 feet 5 inches tall and 130 pounds.

Police added that he suffers from dementia.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to call Forest Park Police at 404-366-4141.

