FORT VALLEY, Ga. — A middle Georgia police department is hoping someone will know what happened to a missing woman and help get her home safely.

Fort Valley Police said that 23-year-old Anitra Gunn was last seen on Valentine's Day - Friday - at around 11:30 a.m. She was in the Chestnut Hills Road area outside the city.

Police said they didn't have any leads on what she may have been wearing at the time. However, they said she is about 5 feet 7 inches tall and 165 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

"We are asking that anyone with information about Anitras whereabouts call the police department at 478-825-3384," Police Chief Lawrence Spurgeon said in a release.

The Peach County Sheriff's Office and Georgia Bureau of Investigation are also aiding in the search and several area police departments have since shared her photo in an effort to help find her.

Police provided no indication of whether they believe she left the area of her own free will or not.

Anitra Gunn

Fort Valley Department of Public Safety

