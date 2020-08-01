CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities need help finding a teen girl who left home on Tuesday night and never returned.

According to the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office, 15-year-old Audrey Carter was last seen at her home on Barn Road just outside of Holly Springs, Georgia. That was around 8 p.m. and investigators believe Carter may have run away from home.

She is described as being a white female who is about 5 feet 120 pounds with chin-length blue hair. She is believed to be wearing black leggings, a tie-dye shirt and a black jacket.

Anyone who sees Carter is asked to call 911 or the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office at 770-928-0239.

15-year-old Audrey Carter

Cherokee County Sheriff's Office

