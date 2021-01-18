Missing man from Columbus last seen in Henry County, police say

Henry County Police are looking for 34-year-old Brandon Jones, who they believe was spotted on Saturday near a Texaco station on Eagles Landing Parkway.

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Police are asking the public if they've seen a missing Columbus, Georgia man who was last seen in Henry County.

Henry County Police said they are looking for 34-year-old Brandon Jones, who they believe was spotted on Saturday near a Texaco station on Eagles Landing Parkway.

Police said he was wearing pajama pants and a white t-shirt. Jones may be driving a 2002 single cab Dodge pickup truck. No further details about his disappearance have been released.