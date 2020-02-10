Deputies search for missing teen in Newton County

Investigators believe 16-year-old Briyana Thompson may be in the Griffin Lane area of Covington but she hasn't been seen since Wednesday.

NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — Investigators in Newton County are asking for help finding a missing teen not seen since Wednesday.

The Newton County Sheriff's Office said 16-year-old Briyana Thompson left her home in the Vilote Fern Lane area that day and hasn't been seen since. While her direction of travel wasn't known, the sheriff's office said Thompson may be in the Griffin Lane area of Covington, Georgia.

The agency didn't have a clothing description for Thompson but said she is a Black female who is about 5 feet 1 inch tall and 140 pounds.