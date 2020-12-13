Cherokee County authorities search for missing teen

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — Cherokee County deputies and investigators are asking for help finding a missing teen who hasn't been seen since earlier Sunday afternoon.
The sheriff's office said that Caleb Landrum was last seen around 2 p.m. walking in the area of Big Woods Drive off of Wyngate Parkway. At the time, he was wearing a black Adidas jacket like the one in a photo investigators provided. He was also wearing white shorts.
The sheriff's office believes he ran away but didn't provide additional details. Anyone who has seen Landrum is asked to call 911 or the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office at 770-928-0239.