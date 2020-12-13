Cherokee County authorities search for missing teen

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — Cherokee County deputies and investigators are asking for help finding a missing teen who hasn't been seen since earlier Sunday afternoon.

The sheriff's office said that Caleb Landrum was last seen around 2 p.m. walking in the area of Big Woods Drive off of Wyngate Parkway. At the time, he was wearing a black Adidas jacket like the one in a photo investigators provided. He was also wearing white shorts.