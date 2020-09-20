Authorities search for missing man in Woodstock

Police say 20-year-old Corey Shaw went missing on Saturday afternoon near Brookshire Subdivision.

WOODSTOCK, Ga. — Woodstock Police are asking for help finding a man who went missing on Saturday afternoon.

Authorities said that 20-year-old Corey Shaw, who has Asperger's syndrome, was last seen around 4:20 p.m. in the Brookshire Subdivision near Elkhorn Place and Ashland Parkway.

He is described as a Black male with a light complexion who is about 5 feet 9 inches tall and 115 pounds. He has a short fade hairstyle and a goatee.

At the time he went missing police said he was wearing black, red, and white pajama pants with a checkerboard pattern on them. H was also wearing a three-quarter sleeve red shirt with black sleeves.