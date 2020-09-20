Authorities search for missing man in Woodstock

WOODSTOCK, Ga. — Woodstock Police are asking for help finding a man who went missing on Saturday afternoon.
Authorities said that 20-year-old Corey Shaw, who has Asperger's syndrome, was last seen around 4:20 p.m. in the Brookshire Subdivision near Elkhorn Place and Ashland Parkway.
He is described as a Black male with a light complexion who is about 5 feet 9 inches tall and 115 pounds. He has a short fade hairstyle and a goatee.
At the time he went missing police said he was wearing black, red, and white pajama pants with a checkerboard pattern on them. H was also wearing a three-quarter sleeve red shirt with black sleeves.
Anyone with information on Shaw's location is asked to contact Woodstock Police through Cherokee County Dispatch by calling 911 in the county or 678-493-4080 if elsewhere.