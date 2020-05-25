x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More (0) »

Atlanta's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Atlanta, Georgia | 11alive.com

missing-in-georgia

Elderly man missing from Dacula area of Gwinnett County, police say

Authorities said David Kang is new to the area and doesn't know his way around yet.

DACULA, Ga. — Gwinnett Police are asking for help finding a missing elderly man missing from the Dacula area since Sunday afternoon.

According to the police department, 75-year-old David Kang was last seen leaving his home on Hamilton Creek Parkway in Dacula around 2:20 p.m. At the time, he was wearing a blue shirt and a gray jacket with jeans. Police said he is new to the Dacula area and is unfamiliar with his surroundings.

Anyone with information on Kang's location is asked to call Gwinnett Police detectives at 770-513-5300. Tipsters can also provide information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477 (TIPS).

Credit: Gwinnett Police Department
David Kang missing

MORE HEADLINES

SpaceX's 1st astronaut launch breaking new ground for style

White House bans travel to US from Brazil over coronavirus spread

Gathering on Lake Hamilton not following guidelines amid second peak in COVID-19 cases

Thousands wait to take US citizenship oath amid COVID-19 delays