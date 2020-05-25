Elderly man missing from Dacula area of Gwinnett County, police say

DACULA, Ga. — Gwinnett Police are asking for help finding a missing elderly man missing from the Dacula area since Sunday afternoon.
According to the police department, 75-year-old David Kang was last seen leaving his home on Hamilton Creek Parkway in Dacula around 2:20 p.m. At the time, he was wearing a blue shirt and a gray jacket with jeans. Police said he is new to the Dacula area and is unfamiliar with his surroundings.
Anyone with information on Kang's location is asked to call Gwinnett Police detectives at 770-513-5300. Tipsters can also provide information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477 (TIPS).
