13-year-old girl reported missing in DeKalb

Police say Sharleigh Morrow was last seen near Parkwest Court in the Stone Mountain area.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb Police are asking for help finding a 13-year-old girl who went missing on Monday.

The department released a photo and details for Sharleigh Morrow, who was previously seen near Parkwest Court in the Stone Mountain area. She is described as being about 5 feet 1 inch tall and 110 pounds with waist-length black braids.