x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Atlanta's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Atlanta, Georgia | 11alive.com

Missing In Georgia

13-year-old girl reported missing in DeKalb

Police say Sharleigh Morrow was last seen near Parkwest Court in the Stone Mountain area.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb Police are asking for help finding a 13-year-old girl who went missing on Monday.

The department released a photo and details for Sharleigh Morrow, who was previously seen near Parkwest Court in the Stone Mountain area. She is described as being about 5 feet 1 inch tall and 110 pounds with waist-length black braids.

Police have not provided additional information on her disappearance, however, they are asking anyone with information to contact the DeKalb Police Department Special Victims Unit at 770-724-7710.

Credit: DeKalb Police Department
Sharleigh Morrow

Related Articles