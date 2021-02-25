Teen reported missing in north Georgia

Deputies said Desiree Rider was last seen in the Coal Mountain area.

LUMPKIN COUNTY, Ga. — Investigators are asking for help finding a missing 17-year-old in Lumpkin County.

The sheriff's office reported on Thursday that Desiree Rider had been reported missing and had last been seen in the Coal Mountain area. Authorities released no additional information on the circumstances of her disappearance or how long she'd been missing.

At the time, authorities believe she was wearing blue jeans, a black hoodie, and white and black checked Vans shoes. She is described as being about 5 feet 9 inches tall and 150 pounds with red hair and hazel eyes.