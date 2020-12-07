Search is on for missing man with dementia in Clayton County

A Mattie's Call has been issued for 58-year-old Donald Green who hasn't been seen since Saturday afternoon.

ATLANTA — Clayton County Police are asking for the public to be on the lookout for a man who disappeared around 2:15 p.m. on Saturday.

Police said 58-year-old Donald Green was reported missing at around 2:15 p.m. from the 1100 block of Mundy's Mill Road near Jonesboro. At the time, he was on the front porch of the location smoking a cigarette.

Green, however, has a list of conditions, including dementia, cognitive dysfunction, and neurobehavioral dysfunction, which police fear may put him in danger. As such, his disappearance has spurred a statewide Mattie's Call - a special alert for elderly people and those with various conditions.

Green is a Black male who has black hair and brown eyes. He is about 6 feet 11 inches tall and 190 pounds.

Anyone with information about Green's location is asked to call the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3550.