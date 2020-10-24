Search crews looking for missing woman near local Cherokee County lake

Authorities said 65-year-old Faowpa Cassidy has dementia and was last seen in a gated community near the lake.

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — Cherokee County deputies, along with local search and rescue times, are searching for a missing woman near a local lake. Now, they're also asking the public to be on the lookout.

The sheriff's office said on Saturday that it was assisting in the search for 65-year-old Faowpa Cassidy in the Lake Arrowhead area. Cassidy, who authorities said has dementia, was last seen wearing capris and a dark blue jacket near the intersection of Lakeside and Hillside drives in a gated community.