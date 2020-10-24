Search crews looking for missing woman near local Cherokee County lake

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — Cherokee County deputies, along with local search and rescue times, are searching for a missing woman near a local lake. Now, they're also asking the public to be on the lookout.
The sheriff's office said on Saturday that it was assisting in the search for 65-year-old Faowpa Cassidy in the Lake Arrowhead area. Cassidy, who authorities said has dementia, was last seen wearing capris and a dark blue jacket near the intersection of Lakeside and Hillside drives in a gated community.
Currently, however, it's unclear where she may be and the sheriff's office has not yet said how long she had been missing. Anyone with information on her location is asked to call 911 immediately.