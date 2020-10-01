HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Henry County Police are asking for the public's help finding a missing 76-year-old woman.

Authorities said late Friday that Frances Eubanks Durham was last seen around 3 p.m. on Upper Woolsey Road near Hampton. At the time, she was driving a silver 2010 Ford Fusion with a tag reading PD1HJF.

She is described as being about 5 feet 6 inches tall and 105 pounds with blue eyes and red and gray hair. At the time she was wearing a brown leather jacket and denim jeans.

Anyone with information on her location is asked to call the Henry County non-emergency dispatch at 770-957-9121.

Frances Eubanks Durham

Henry County Police Department

