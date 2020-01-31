CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities in Cherokee County are on the lookout for a teen they believe ran away on Wednesday.

The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office said that 15‐year‐old Hannah Pritchett was last seen in the 8000 block of Knox Bridge Highway not far from Ace Academy.

Authorities said she lives in the area of Hornage Road with her father on Hornage Road but has recently been staying with different friends and family members. Pritchett is described as having brown hair and blue eyes. She is about 5 feet 6 inches tall and 150 pounds.

Anyone with information on Pritchett's location is asked to call the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office at 770‐928‐0239 or call emergency responders by dialing 911.

Hannah Pritchett

Cherokee County Sheriff's Office

