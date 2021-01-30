87-year-old woman missing in Cherokee County

CANTON, Ga. — Cherokee County deputies are searching for an 87-year-old woman they say has been missing since Tuesday.
According to a notice posted by the sheriff's office on Facebook late Friday, Heidi Kiel was last seen in the area of Epperson Road in Canton.
Police said she's known to drive a 2010 Toyota Prius but didn't provide any additional information about her possible direction of travel. Kiel is described as a white female who is about 5 feet 2 inches tall and 130 pounds.
Anyone with information on her location is asked to call the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office at 770-928-0239. Tipsters can also call 911 directly.