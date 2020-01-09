DeKalb Police search for missing child on bicycle

DeKalb Police said Jakaree Hicks was last seen in the Decatur area

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Police are asking for help finding a missing 11-year-old boy who went missing from his home around 6:30 p.m. on Monday.

DeKalb Police said Jakaree Hicks was last seen in the Decatur area wearing a red T-shirt, navy blue sweatpants, and red and black sneakers. At the time he was riding a bicycle. He is about 4 feet 1 inch tall and 63 pounds.

At this time, authorities haven't released any additional information about Hicks' disappearance or where in the Decatur area he was last seen. So, they're asking anyone in the area to keep their eyes open.