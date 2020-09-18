Police search for missing mother, child not seen since mid-August

Authorities in Henry County said Jakiya Brooks was last seen on Aug. 13 and may be with 15-month-old Royal Brooks.

MCDONOUGH, Ga. — Police in Henry County have put out an alert as they search for a missing young mother who is missing and may have her baby with her.

Police put out a BOLO - or a request for the community to be on the lookout - for 16-year-old Jakiya Brooks on Sept. 18. However, they said she hadn't been seen since much earlier - Aug. 13. At that time she was in the area of Shagbark Lane near McDonough. Police now believe she may also have her 15-month-old son, Royal, with her.

Brooks is described as being about 5 feet 3 inches tall and 193 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.