North Georgia deputies search for missing man after car found

Investigators say 43-year-old Jason Kelley hasn't been seen since Saturday.

CLARKESVILLE, Ga. — Deputies in north Georgia are on the lookout for a man not seen since Saturday evening.

The Habersham County Sheriff's Office said 43-year-old Jason Kelley went missing on Sept. 12 and his vehicle was found later in the day on Low Gap Road near New Liberty Road in Clarkesville.

Authorities said Kelley is known to frequent the area of Low Gap Road but they have been unable to locate him so far. He was last seen wearing a pair of ripped black pants, a green t-shirt with a whale design and flip-flops.

Kelley is about 5 feet 10 inches tall and 200 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.