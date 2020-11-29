Elderly woman in need of 'constant medical attention' missing in Gwinnett

Authorities said Jean G. Self was reported missing by her husband Sunday after she had not returned home after three hours.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett Police are hoping a photo and description released to the public on Sunday will reach someone who can help bring an elderly woman home safe.

Police are searching for 79-year-old Jean G. Self who went missing earlier the same day - around 11 a.m. - from her home in the 1000 block of Flagg Way. Police say Self's husband contacted them when she didn't return home three hours after walking out.

Police said Self "requires constant medical attention." She is described as about 5 feet 4 inches tall and 170 pounds with gray and black hair and brown eyes.

When she went missing, police said she was wearing a black sweater, black pants, and a black or white blouse.

Since the search began, police have acquired the help of the police K-9 unit and their helicopter in hopes of finding Self and bringing her home.