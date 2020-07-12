DeKalb Police search for missing 64-year-old woman

Jennifer Lopez was last seen in the area of Covington Highway and South Hairston Road on Monday.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Police are asking for help finding a missing woman and hope sharing the details with the community will lead to her safe return.

The DeKalb County Police Department shared a message on Twitter, Monday, asking for assistance finding 64-year-old Jennifer Lopez. Police said Lopez was last seen earlier in the day on Monday in the area of Covington Highway and South Hairston Road on the southwestern edge of the Redan community.

Lopez was last seen wearing a black coat, gray pants and a purple headscarf. She is described as about 5 feet 6 inches tall and 165 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.