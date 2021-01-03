Search underway for missing man with autism in Roswell

Police said Jeranty Clayton was last seen around 5:30 p.m. Sunday when he left his room at a motel on Old Dogwood Road.

ROSWELL, Ga. — Roswell Police are searching the area after learning that a 24-year-old man was reported missing on Sunday.

Officer Tim Lupo released a statement late Sunday evening that said officers were searching for Jeranty Clayton who hadn't been seen since around 5:30 p.m. when he left his room at the Studio 6 Motel at 9955 Old Dogwood Road.

Police describe Clayton as a black male who is about 6 feet 3 inches tall and 185 pounds. He was wearing a black hoodie at the time along with blue jean shorts, orange shoes, and a gray backpack. He was also carrying a purple suitcase.

Police said that Clayton also has autism and a limited ability to communicate.