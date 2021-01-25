Mattie's Call issues for man missing for days in Clayton County

Police say 21-year-old Jeremiah Jones hasn't been seen or heard from since Jan. 20 in the 1400 block of River Walk Drive.

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Police in Clayton County have issued a Mattie's Call for a man they say hasn't been seen since Jan. 20.

The call, which is reserved for the elderly and those who have conditions that may place them in peril, was issued for 21-year-old Jeremiah Jones on Sunday night.

Police said Jones has been diagnosed with bipolar depression. He was previously seen in the 1400 block of River Walk Drive near Jonesboro.

In a notice, the department described Jones as a black male who is about 5 feet 9 inches tall and 170 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing a black Puma t-shirt, blue jeans, brown Tommy Hilfiger boots, a brown Dickies sleeveless jacket, and a green cap.