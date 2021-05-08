Mattie's Call issued for missing 24-year-old man with multiple conditions

The mother of Joel Butts told the police he is in need of his medication.

HAMPTON, Ga. — Clayton County Police are asking for the public's help finding a missing man not seen Friday afternoon.

The department released a Mattie's Call alert for 24-year-old Joel Butts who left his residence on Pernell Drive in Hampton, Georgia around 11 a.m. The alert is reserved for the elderly and those with conditions that may place them in danger.

Police said Butts, who has multiple diagnosed conditions, is in need of his medication and left home without his mother's permission in a black 2020 Toyota CHR with a Georgia tag reading RVR7375.

His mother, who reported him missing around 3:30 p.m., told police that she believed he was heading to the Shell gas station at 1475 McDonough Road. However, he never returned home.

Butts is described as a Black male with black hair and brown eyes. He is about 6 feet 2 inches tall and 140 pounds. Police were not able to provide a clothing description.