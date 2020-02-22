COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — A man not seen in over a week has had his bank cards used in Florida, Coweta County investigators said on Friday.

The Coweta County Sheriff's Office said 40-year-old John Dax Dunn was last seen at his home on Feb. 13 around 4:30 p.m. Since then, his financial card has been used in two places in Florida. One was on Feb. 14 in Midway, Florida and the other was on Feb. 15 in Inglis, Florida.

Police didn't say if they believe Dunn was using the cards or someone else.

Dunn may be traveling in a white 2013 Nissan Frontier with a tag that reads QFK2741.

Dunn is described as a white male who is about 5 feet 11 inches tall and 170 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Dunn's location is asked to call Investigator Toby Nix at the Coweta County Sheriff's Office at 770-253-1502 Ext. 8225. Nix can also be reached at tnix@coweta.ga.us.

John Dax Dunn

Coweta County Sheriff's Office

