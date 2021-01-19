Missing child leads to land, air search in Pickens County

12-year-old Jonathan Davis was last seen in the area of Firetower Road in Pickens County

PICKENS COUNTY, Ga. — The Pickens County Sheriff's Office and several other agencies are on the lookout for a missing teen. Now, they're asking for the public to help them in the search.

The sheriff's office posted a notice on social media around 7:20 p.m. that they were searching for 12-year-old Jonathan Davis. Authorities said Davis was last seen in the area of Firetower Road and was wearing a dark jacket and jeans at the time.

Joining in the search are Pickens Fire, the Department of Natural Resources, and the Georgia State Patrol aviation unit.