Missing child leads to land, air search in Pickens County

PICKENS COUNTY, Ga. — The Pickens County Sheriff's Office and several other agencies are on the lookout for a missing teen. Now, they're asking for the public to help them in the search.
The sheriff's office posted a notice on social media around 7:20 p.m. that they were searching for 12-year-old Jonathan Davis. Authorities said Davis was last seen in the area of Firetower Road and was wearing a dark jacket and jeans at the time.
Joining in the search are Pickens Fire, the Department of Natural Resources, and the Georgia State Patrol aviation unit.
Authorities haven't said how long the child has been missing but are asking the public to be on the lookout for him and call 911 if they see him.