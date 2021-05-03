Teen missing in Henry County since Monday, police say

Police said that Joy Shorunke was last seen in the area of Johnson Court ni Stockbridge. However, her whereabouts now are not known.

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Henry County Police are asking for the public's assistance in finding a missing 15-year-old girl not seen since Monday.

Shorunke, described as about 5 feet 4 inches tall and 119 pounds, was last seen wearing black and green yoga pants and a black shirt. The department provided no additional information on the teen's disappearance.