Police search for two missing people in Henry County

Police believe Kennedi Martin and Jean Patrick Labre may be traveling together.

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities are searching for two missing young people who went missing in Henry County and might be together.

According to the Henry County Police Department, Kennedi Martin and Jean Patrick Labre were last seen on Sunday.

Police said that Martin left her job to go pick up food from an unknown location around 4 p.m. and never returned. She was last seen in the area of Jonesboro Road in Mcdonough. Labre left his home in McDonough around 11 a.m. the same day. Police said his mother found a note that said he was leaving Georgia.

Police described Martin as being about 5 feet, 7 inches tall and 115 pounds. She was last seen wearing black leggings, a black t-shirt, a burgundy sleeveless vest, and black shoes.

Labre was described as having pink, red and orange hair, multiple ear piercings, a nose piercing and a piercing in his left eyebrow.

Authorities shared their separate missing person reports at the same time and suggested they may be traveling together.