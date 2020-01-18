SMYRNA, Ga. — The Smyrna Police Department is asking for help finding a 95-year-old man who they fear may be in danger.

The police department released an alert to the public on Saturday afternoon for the Kenneth Lyle Dehaas, described as a white male who is about 200 pounds with salt-and-pepper wavy hair. He was last seen driving a gray 1990 Lincoln Mark VII and wearing a red shirt and khaki pants.

Dehaas was classified as an “endangered missing person” which was later upgraded to a Mattie's Call, a statewide alert reserved for missing elderly people or those with disabilities.

Police added that they have reports of him being in the metro Atlanta area – most recently in the Cobb Parkway area between Smyrna and Kennesaw.

Smyrna Police Department

Police said he also frequents the area of Smyrna Market Village. The last place anyone saw him was in the 4000 block of North Cooper Lake Road in Smyrna.

Anyone with information on Dehaas's location is asked to call Smyrna Police at 770-434-6666.

1990 Lincoln Mach VII sedan

Smyrna Police Department

MORE HEADLINES

She vanished right near the local high school; then she was sold for sex

Sophie Speaks: How a Georgia mother allowed her boyfriend to impregnate her 10-year-old

Gang members sentenced in 'the most horrific death' in recent county history