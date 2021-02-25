Henry County Police searching for young woman not seen since Tuesday

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Henry County Police are asking for help finding a missing person not seen since Tuesday.
In a statement released Thursday, police said Kalendra Brinson was last seen in the area of Eagles Landing Parkway on Feb. 23. She is described as being about 5 feet 7 inches tall with brown eyes and black hair with gray braids. Police were unable to provide a clothing description.
Police believe she may be heading toward Union City but haven't suggested why. The department said there is currently no foul play suspected in her disappearance.
Anyone with information on Brinson's location is asked to contact Detective Mellon at 770-288-8473 or Henry County's non-emergency dispatch line at 770-957-9121.