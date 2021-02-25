Henry County Police searching for young woman not seen since Tuesday

Authorities said Lakendra Brinson was last seen in the area of Eagles Landing Parkway.

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Henry County Police are asking for help finding a missing person not seen since Tuesday.

In a statement released Thursday, police said Kalendra Brinson was last seen in the area of Eagles Landing Parkway on Feb. 23. She is described as being about 5 feet 7 inches tall with brown eyes and black hair with gray braids. Police were unable to provide a clothing description.

Police believe she may be heading toward Union City but haven't suggested why. The department said there is currently no foul play suspected in her disappearance.