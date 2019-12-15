ATLANTA — Atlanta Police have issued an alert for a missing 71-year-old who hasn't been seen since he stepped into a vehicle that was supposed to drop him off at another area address.

Police said that Lorenzo Rosser apparently got into a red SUV near the Greenbriar Mall that was supposed to take him to the 1900 block of Flintwood Drive on Saturday afternoon. But authorities said that he never made it.

A bulletin from Atlanta Police said that Rosser suffers from dementia that they have issued a Mattie's Call in their effort to bring him home safely. The special statewide signal is reserved for missing people with disabilities and the elderly.

Rosser is described as a black male who is about 5 feet 8 inches tall and 130 pounds. He has receding gray hair and a gray beard. At the time of his disappearance, Rosser was wearing a green parka with white fur, light gray denim overalls, a white shirt, and blue jeans along with brown suede shoes. Police said he also carries a decorative cane.

Anyone with information on Rosser's location is asked to call the homicide/adult missing person unit at 404-546-4235. Detectives T. Fantauzzi and J. Golphin are handling the case.

