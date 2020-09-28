Woman missing from memory care unit at local assisted living facility

Peachtree City authorities said Margie Davie is from Newnan and isn't very familiar with the Peachtree City area where she went missing.

PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. — Police in Peachtree City are asking for the public's help finding a local woman who went missing from a local assisted living facility on Sunday.

Peachtree City Police said that Margie Davie left Ashley Glen Senior Living and Memory Care at 441 Prime Point late Sunday evening. The department said she was in the memory care unit.

She was last seen wearing a black-and-white striped outfit seen in one of two photos shared by police. The department said Davie previously lived in Newnan and is not familiar with the Peachtree City area.