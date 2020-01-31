CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office is asking for help finding a teen not seen since Wednesday evening.

Police said 17-year-old Maria Garcia-Perez was last seen around 8 p.m. that day in the Towne Lake area near Hobgood Park. She is about 5 feet 1 inch tall and 120 pounds. She has dark brown hair and brown eyes according to investigators.

Authorities haven't said specifically if she went missing or ran away so the case is being classified as possibly both.

At this point, investigators are asking anyone with information to call the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office at 770-928-0239 or call emergency dispatchers by dialing 911.

Maria Garcia-Perez

Cherokee County Sheriff's Office

