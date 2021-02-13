Cherokee County Sheriff's Office: Missing 74-year-old man found and is OK

The Cherokee Sheriff's Office said Martin Goodwin had been heading to a doctor's appointment when he was last seen. His car was later spotted in Milton.

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office shared a positive update in the search for a missing 74-year-old man on Friday.

The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office said 74-year-old Martin Goodwin, who had gone missing on his way to a doctor's appointment earlier in the day, had been found and was OK.

Goodwin had reportedly left the Cherokee County area for a doctor's appointment in Kennesaw around 1:15 p.m. The sheriff's office said the appointment was at 2 p.m., but around 2:45 p.m., the man's car was spotted on a tag reader as far away as Milton in Fulton County.