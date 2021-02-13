Cherokee County Sheriff's Office: Missing 74-year-old man found and is OK

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office shared a positive update in the search for a missing 74-year-old man on Friday.
The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office said 74-year-old Martin Goodwin, who had gone missing on his way to a doctor's appointment earlier in the day, had been found and was OK.
Goodwin had reportedly left the Cherokee County area for a doctor's appointment in Kennesaw around 1:15 p.m. The sheriff's office said the appointment was at 2 p.m., but around 2:45 p.m., the man's car was spotted on a tag reader as far away as Milton in Fulton County.
Around 9:50 p.m., Cherokee County issued a statement asking for the public to keep an eye out for Goodwin. The sheriff's office issued the positive update at around 11 p.m.