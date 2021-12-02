Disabled 79-year-old man missing in Fayette County

The sheriff's office said 79-year-old Michael Perry left for a doctor's appointment on Thursday morning and hasn't been seen since. He also has dementia.

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. — The Fayette County Sheriff's Office has issued an alert as they search for an older disabled man not seen since the early morning hours of Thursday.

The sheriff's office said that 79-year-old Michael Perry left his home in Fayetteville around 7:40 a.m. for a doctor's appointment but never made it. Perry hasn't been seen or heard from since he left home.

The sheriff's office described Perry as being about 6 feet tall and 175 pounds. He was driving a white 2006 Toyota Avalon with a Georgia license plate reading DGV883 when he went missing.

Investigators searching for Perry are also concerned because they said he suffers from dementia. As such, a Mattie's Call was also requested by the sheriff's office. These special alerts are reserved for the elderly and those who have disabilities that may place them in danger.