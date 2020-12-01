ST. JOHNS, Fla — Police are searching for a Marietta man who went missing in Florida hours before storms slammed metro Atlanta. Now, they're concerned he may be lost.

In a Mattie's Call bulletin - a missing person report reserved for the elderly and disabled - police said 81-year-old Miller J. Mathews was last seen in the 100 block of Villa Sovana Court in St. Johns, Florida around 10:30 a.m.

The bulletin suggests Mathews is a white male who is about 5 feet 9 inches tall and 180 pounds with medium length gray hair and brown eyes. He also has a slight scar on his forehead.

Authorities added that he suffers from dementia and may be driving a black 2012 Mercedes ML350 SUV.

Anyone with information on Mathews's location is asked to call the Cobb County Police Department at 770-499-3911 or call 911 directly.

Miller J. Mathews

Georgia Bureau of Investigation

