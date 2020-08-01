CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — Investigators are asking for help finding a teen girl who was last seen walking toward a park in Cherokee County - and hasn't been seen since.

The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office said that 16-year-old Miranda Gonzalez was last seen on Tuesday walking to the community park at Wyngate Parkway and Hawthorne Way in the Woodstock area around 7:20 a.m.

She's described as a Hispanic female who is about 5 feet tall and 278 pounds. She has short black and red hair. Gonzalez is believed to be wearing blue jeans and a red long-sleeve sweater.

Authorities believe she ran away from home.

Anyone who spots the missing teen is asked to call 911 or the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office directly at 770-928-0239. The case number is 20-2352.

16-year-old Miranda Gonzalez

Cherokee County Sheriff's Office

MORE HEADLINES

Alex Trebek to Rep. John Lewis: Let's survive cancer in 2020

Squirrel damage over Christmas vacation shocks family when they return

Gang members sentenced in 'the most horrific death' in recent county history