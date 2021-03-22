Teen in Cherokee County not seen since Saturday, deputies said

Authorities said Niles Rachal was last seen in the area of Hillcrest and Winding Hills lanes.

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance in finding a missing teen not seen in over 24 hours.

According to a post from the sheriff's office, 18-year-old Niles Rachal was last seen around noon on Saturday in the area of Hillcrest and Winding Hills lanes. Investigators said he was walking at the time.

Described as 145 pounds and about 5 feet 8 inches tall, Rachal was last seen wearing black sweatpants, a camouflage jacket, and a black Wilson-brand backpack.