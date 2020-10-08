Search underway for missing child on Buford Highway

Police released some details and a photo in hopes of bringing 9-year-old Rayen Baldwin home safe.

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. — Authorities in Brookhaven are asking for help finding a child who went missing around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday evening.

Police released some details and a photo in hopes of bringing 9-year-old Rayen Baldwin home safe. Police said he was last seen at an apartment in the 3100 block of Buford Highway.

Baldwin was wearing Spongebob pajamas at the time he went missing. He is described as being about 5 feet tall and 60 pounds with brown eyes and low-cut black hair. He also has a birthmark on his left arm.

In the notice released on Sunday, authorities said this is not currently being investigated as an Amber Alert.