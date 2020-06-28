Search underway for missing 74-year-old man

The Walton County Sheriff's Office has activated a statewide Mattie's Call for Raymond Michale Rumble who was last seen around 10:30 a.m.

ELLIJAY, Ga. — State and local agencies have asked the public to help them find a missing elderly man who hasn't been since Saturday morning.

The Walton County Sheriff's Office has activated a statewide Mattie's Call for Raymond Michale Rumble who was last seen around 10:30 a.m.

Rumble was last seen in the 100 block of Riverwood Lane in Ellijay and was driving a gray Hyundai Elantra with a tag reading RGN8147 - though it's possible he may now be on foot. At the time, he was wearing a blue t-shirt, khaki pants, and a green and brown ball cap.

He is described as a white male who is about 5 feet 6 inches tall and 170 pounds with brown eyes and short gray hair.

A Mattie's Call is reserved for the elderly and those with disabilities that may place them in danger. Authorities said Rumble suffers from dementia.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911 or the Walton County Sheriff's Office at 770-464-0310.