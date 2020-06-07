Search underway for missing man with dementia in Henry County

Police say Richard Melvin Lee also has a history of stroke and is blind in one eye.

LOCUST GROVE, Ga. — Police in Henry County need the public's help finding a man who disappeared from his home on Sunday and hasn't been seen since.

Authorities said 60-year-old Richard Melvin Lee lives in the area of Beulah Lane in Locust Grove. His disappearance has led to the activation of a statewide Mattie's Call due to multiple conditions.

Police said Lee is in the early stages of dementia, has a history of stroke, and is blind in one eye. They also warned he may not be aware what's going on if found. Mattie's Call alerts are reserved for the elderly and those with conditions that place them at a heightened risk.

Lee was last seen wearing khaki shorts and a blue UnderArmor polo shirt. He was also wearing green tennis shoes.

He is described as a white male who is about 5 feet 7 inches tall and 170 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who seeks him is asked to call 911 or Henry County Police at 770-957-9121 immediately.