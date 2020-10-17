Man with dementia missing in Barrow County

BARROW COUNTY, Ga. — The Barrow County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help finding a missing man with dementia.
The sheriff's office said in a post on Saturday afternoon that 59-year-old Robert Steve Tuggle was last seen around 12 p.m. Tuggle is described as a white male who is about 175 pounds and 6 feet 1 inch tall. He was in the 400 block of Rockwell Church Road NW walking toward Turning Point Baptist Church when he was previously seen.
At the time, he was wearing blue jeans, blue shoes, and no shirt. Anyone who spots Tuggle is asked to call the Barrow County Sheriff's Office or 911.