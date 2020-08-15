Critical search underway for missing child in Henry County

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Henry County authorities are asking for help finding a missing child not seen since Saturday morning.
The Henry County Police Department reports that 12-year-old Salvatore Masone was last seen around 11 a.m. in the Edison Drive area near Stockbridge, Georgia.
He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, white pants, white Air Force 1 shoes and a black durag. Henry County listed him as a "critical missing person" but provided no additional information as to why they provided that designation beyond his age.
Anyone with information on his location is asked to call 911 or the Henry County Police Department at 770-288-8200.