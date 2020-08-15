Critical search underway for missing child in Henry County

Authorities said 12-year-old Salvatore Masone was last seen around 11 a.m. on Saturday.

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Henry County authorities are asking for help finding a missing child not seen since Saturday morning.

The Henry County Police Department reports that 12-year-old Salvatore Masone was last seen around 11 a.m. in the Edison Drive area near Stockbridge, Georgia.

He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, white pants, white Air Force 1 shoes and a black durag. Henry County listed him as a "critical missing person" but provided no additional information as to why they provided that designation beyond his age.