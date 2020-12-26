Search underway for teen missing since Christmas night in DeKalb

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County Police are asking for help finding a teen who went missing on Christmas.
Police said 14-year-old Sedra Zakaria was last seen around 11 p.m. on Friday leaving her home near Clarkston. She is about 5 feet 4 inches tall and 100 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
When she left home, police believe Zakaria was wearing a multi-colored floral sweatsuit with Mickey Mouse and the words Disney and Gucci on the front.
Anyone who may know where the teen is is asked to contact authorities at 911 or the DeKalb Police Police Department Special Victims Unit at 770-724-7710.