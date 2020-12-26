Search underway for teen missing since Christmas night in DeKalb

Authorities are asking anyone who may have seen 14-year-old Sedra Zakaria to call 911 or police immediately.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County Police are asking for help finding a teen who went missing on Christmas.

Police said 14-year-old Sedra Zakaria was last seen around 11 p.m. on Friday leaving her home near Clarkston. She is about 5 feet 4 inches tall and 100 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

When she left home, police believe Zakaria was wearing a multi-colored floral sweatsuit with Mickey Mouse and the words Disney and Gucci on the front.